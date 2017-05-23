By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

The Old Mill restaurant, a tradition in Old Forge for decades, will open on Friday, May 26. The Mill is opening under new ownership and new management. The restaurant was purchased by VAI Hospitality, the same group that owns Van Auken’s Inne and has taken over the restaurant at the Thendara Golf Course, Bogey’s on the Green.

The new manager at the Old Mill is a man who has many years experience in the restaurant industry. Mark Klossner was the longtime manager of Joel’s Steakhouse, the one that had the big bull outside, in Verona. His wife, Jill, is the daughter of the man that started Joel’s, and when they married he went into the family business. They sold that restaurant before it was razed by fire a few years ago.

Through his work as a drummer he met the Moore family who owns the Old Mill and they asked him to come on as general manager of the Old Mill and Bogey’s on the Green, and as the event coordinator for both restaurants.

He is very excited about this new opportunity, even though it’s been very busy getting everything ready for the summer season.

“We’ve been working hard getting the Old Mill ready for inspections. Not a lot had to be done, the place is in great shape,” said Klossner.

He said that the decor will remain the same, but he hopes to bring some new and exciting changes to the Mill. One is the new seafood buffet that will premiere on Friday.

Getting a restaurant that has been closed for over six months up and running has kept him busy, but he’s full of ideas of new theme nights that he’s hoping to have at the Old Mill.

There will be a lot of familiar faces at the Mill, much of the staff will be returning, but there will also be new faces. Thomas Edger has come on with VAI and is the front of the house staff manager at Bogey’s and the Old Mill, and Klossner’s wife, Paula, will take on some of the hostess duties.

Klossner is looking forward to bringing something new while honoring the Old Mill’s traditions.

“The Old Mill feels like home, it reminds me of Joel’s, it’s a fun, family environment,” said Klossner.