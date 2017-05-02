Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Ryan Prichard stands with his herb seedlings in front of his new restaurant, The Pickle Boat Grill.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

A dream that Ryan Prichard has had for years will come to fruition with the opening of his new restaurant, The Pickle Boat Grill, on North Street at 5 p.m. on May 5. Ryan has worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years, most recently managing for other owners, but he knew that what he wanted was a place of his own. So when the opportunity to have the restaurant in the same building as the Fulton Chain Craft Brewery opened up, Ryan took it. As a matter of fact, one of the brewery’s owners, Rich Mathy, is the one who came up with the new restaurant’s name.

“I was just wracking my brain trying to think of what to name it. And then one day Rich says to me, ‘What about the Pickle Boat?’ I love Adirondack history so I thought that was a neat idea. The Pickle Boat brought something to the people that enhanced their experience in the Adirondacks. That’s what I want to do with The Pickle Boat Grill,” said Prichard.

Pickle Boats steamed along the Fulton Chain of Lakes bringing supplies and treats to those at camps along the water. The Inlet Historical Association and the Town of Webb Historical Association have helped him find pictures of the pickle boats and supplied him with histories of the same to use in his decor.

He plans to offer an eclectic group of treats and supplies on his Mexican/American/Japanese menu. He says The Pickle Boat Grill will offer 40 percent American fare, 50 percent Mexican food and a little Japanese food and some sushi. He is concentrating on making sure that the food doesn’t just come off of the back of a truck.

“We want things to be fresh,” said Ryan.

He and his cooks are creating all of their own marinades and spice blends and pico de gallo in house, and he’s even gone so far as to grow his own fresh herbs for the food.

“There will be a little greenhouse next to the waitress station,” said Ryan. “And the chefs can come and cut fresh basil from our own garden for their dishes.”

He really looks forward to the Old Forge Farmers Market opening, saying, “I want to be able to base our specials on what is good that day at the farmers market.”

Ryan is opening his restaurant with Cinco de Drinko on May 5. Mexican food will be featured and there will be live music.

“It’s going to be a festival,” said Ryan of the soft opening.

Right now the restaurant is BYOB, but with the brewery in the same building, that shouldn’t be a problem. The Fulton Chain Craft Brewery is offering special margaritas during Cinco de Drinko, and people will always be able to bring growlers over to the restaurant or The Pickle Boat Grill will deliver take-outs over to the brewery.

The Pickle Boat Grill’s regular hours will be open at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, on Thursday and Sunday they close at 9 p.m., on Friday and Saturday they close at 10 p.m. You can dine in or carry-out. The phone number is (315) 369-3141.