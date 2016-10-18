By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

The Quilts Unlimited Exhibition opening was held Saturday, Oct. 14 at View. The exhibition displays over 60 quilts in an array of colors. There are quilts ranging from traditional to contemporary in style, “Art quilting has become a larger part of our exhibit each year, which is perhaps fitting for an art center such as View, but we continue to feature traditional quilts for a good balance of the disciplines,” said Claire Oehler, chairperson and participant of the Quilts Unlimited Exhibition.

Claire has been quilting for over 40 years, “My passion for quilting started in the early 70s when I was involved in the making of a Bicentennial quilt,” said Claire. Claire later went on to own and operate her own quilt shop along side her oldest daughter Jane Davila for 19 years and then retired.

Claire’s entry this year is titled, “Marigolds” and is the result of a workshop she had taken with her friend Velda Newman at Quilting By the Lake, a quilt conference offering workshops in quilt design and techniques for traditional and art quilters at all levels of experience in Syracuse, “My entry combines piece work in the background with hand appliqued flowers and leaves. It is heavily machine quilted to give the quilt depth and dimension. It is an original design featuring one of my favorite flowers in the garden, a sometimes under-appreciated flower that now has its place in the sun,” said Claire.

This year’s exhibition was judged for selection by Kathie Beltz, and for awards by Kathryn Greenwold.

The love of quilting was apparent in the works presented at the exhibition, “I’d say about 130 hours of some quilting and 56 hours of applique,” said Margaret Niper of Camden about her third place Bed Quilt winner entry, “Purple Passion.”

“I was inspired by my love for stained glassed windows,” said Ellen Walker of Westdale about her vibrant entry which formed fabric into the likes of stained glass.

“I gathered my own fabric and chose to use a pattern for this one,” said Anne Tucker about her winner of Best Traditional Quilt entry titled, “Reaching Out.”

A non juried, new, and coinciding series called Keeping up with Tradition was displayed in the upstairs galleries of View. The theme of the new series is focused on the traditional Log Cabin pattern, “The series of exhibits in the upstairs galleries focuses on a traditional pattern and have invited quilters to participate with their own interpretations of that pattern. We hope viewers will enjoy the diversity on display,” said Claire.

Quilt entries will remain on display until Nov. 12 at View.

More information may be found at www.viewarts.org