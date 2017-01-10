by Joan Herrmann

Whereiwander… Late December through early March is the breeding season of the red fox (Vulpes vulpes). For most humans, it is probably easier to smell a red fox than it is to see one. Red foxes begin leaving their scents on rocks, stumps, bushes and snow, in hopes of securing a mate. The male’s urine is especially musky and pungent smelling. To us our first thought might be that we smell a skunk, however most skunks are still “hibernating” so, it is most likely a red fox scent that we smell.

Red foxes are small mammals but, their bushy tails, with its white tip, makes them appear a bit larger. They have reddish fur, a white throat and belly and black lower legs and feet. They measure about 22 to 25 inches from nose to the tip of the tail and weigh between ten to fifteen pounds. They are member of the Canidae family which includes domestic dogs, foxes, coyotes and wolves but, their appearance and skills somewhat resemble those of the Felidae family which includes domestic cats, bobcats, lynx and mountain lions. Red foxes stalk and pounce on their prey similar to the hunting practices of cats. Like cats they have excellent balance and can remain motionless for long periods of time when stalking. Cats have retractable claws and red foxes have semi-retractable nails, which is unlike dogs, coyotes or wolves. Red foxes eyes have vertical oval pupils and a green reflective layer, which enhances night and day vision. Also their whiskers are long and sensitive which may assist in hunting at night. Their acute hearing of low-frequency sounds such as gnawing, digging and scurrying in leaves or under several feet of snow, lets them to capture small rodents. Red foxes have long; strongly muscled hind legs which exert maximum push off force. This allows a red fox from a couching position, to catch a frog, mouse or vole, at a distance of 15 feet. A rather astounding feat compared to a bullfrog which can only leap six feet or a kangaroo which leaps about three to four feet. Their stomachs are small and can hold only about one ounce of meat at a time, therefore they must eat frequently. When the prey is too large to consume all at once, they will cache the food, which is also similar to cats. They will return to the cache within hours or perhaps days later. Red foxes are omnivores and the seasons and what is available determines what they will eat. Fruits such as grapes, apples, and berries are part of their diet. I have watched a red fox eating the plums that have fallen to the ground, at one of the sites where I work, in the fall.



A red fox can be very vocal making a number of sounds, such as barks, yaps, howls and even a screaming or screeching noise. They tend to be more vocal during breeding season. When establishing dominance or territory the males stand on their hind legs and place their forepaws on each other’s shoulders, and scream with open mouths, while pushing each other. The pushing and screaming may last as much as fifteen minutes or until one gives up. Except for breeding time, foxes male and female are solitary animals, but the breeding pair is basically inseparable.Fox dens can be found in fields, woods, elevated banks of streams, even culverts but, preferably away from human habitat. The dens are only used for rearing young or if weather is extremely severe. The den is kept clean of fecal matter and free of food remains but, food remains, bones or scat may be found at the entrance. Gestation averages 52 days and there is only one litter per year. Five kits are an average litter but as many as ten have been reported. The kits will be born sometime between March and May. They are born with closed eyes and are covered with a fine layer of fur. Within eight to 12 days their eyes will open. They can walk at three weeks and four to six weeks is when they can leave the den. The female will nurse the kits, groom and clean them and eats the waste products. The male brings food to the den for the first two weeks, and then the female will leave the den and begin to hunt for food also. At about 25 days the kits fight to establish dominance, the largest kit either male or female is the top dog. After a hierarchy is established they begin to play, explore and hunt. By five weeks their fur is sandy brown and at fourteen weeks they resemble the adults and are fully grown by six months. An immature fox can breed at ten months.Red foxes may be found in many areas from rural to suburban. The territory or home range is generally one to five miles depending on habitat, food and whether it’s a male or a female. Foxes sleep out in the open. In winter they sleep in fields, or south facing slopes for warmth, under conifers and within dense brush. Generally they do not sleep in the same area each night.How can you tell if a fox has been in your area? Evidence may be found in many ways, but discovering tracks and scat is certainty. Red fox scat can be found on objects such as logs and rocks or in the middle of a trail. Their tracks are easily found in winter in fresh snow. The track pattern they create is a single dotted line of footprints. Hair on the bottom of their feet may make details within the footprint difficult to see, but look for five toe prints. The straight line occurs because the hind foot goes into the opposite front foot print. They are also crepuscular (dawn and dusk) hunters, so looking for them at those times may be best, if you are hoping to photograph one or just want the thrill of seeing a red fox.