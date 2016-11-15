By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The room was full with attendees at the Inlet Town Board meeting held on Oct. 9. During the public comment portion of the meeting, members of the Fulton Chain of Lakes Performing Arts Council and the Inlet Town Board spoke about the pros and cons of a proposed request to relocate the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra concert from its usual spot under the tent at the Woods Inn.

The RPO is in its 19th year and members of the FCLPAC want a change. The FCLPAC initially asked for permission from the board on Oct. 15 to hold their annual fundraising cocktail party immediately after the RPO concert at the Inlet Arrowhead Park, rather than at the usual Woods Inn location.

The board was not without reservations about the idea, “Arrowhead Park is a nice pristine family oriented park and the thought of alcohol there is disturbing to me,” said Town of Inlet Councilman William Faro.

Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey chose to remain neutral in the discussion due to his affiliation with the Woods Inn, “I will be abstaining from any vote on this because I feel that I may be oddly involved, fair and balanced, but I will be involved in the discussion.” Frey has ties with the Woods Inn by relation to owner Charlie Frey.

FCLPAC Chairman Bonnie Lutz spoke about the proposed relocation, “Moving it from the Woods Inn isn’t from lack of performance, we need a change also and we had a lot of people with feedback that wanted the change,” said Lutz, “We don’t want Inlet to feel as if we are trying to take business from them.” According to Lutz, in past conversations with the Woods Inn owner Charlie Frey, Charlie felt that they (the Woods Inn) may not be able to accommodate her catering request due to staffing complications at this time of year. Charlie Frey was not available for comment.

Further into the discussion, Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey and other board members voiced their concerns about making sure that the business owners of the community were asked for their involvement. Frey insisted that they should be given ample time to respond as well, “We think local and buy local as much as possible, I would like to see that local businesses are considered,” said Frey about the matter.

Another concern about the RPO’s relocation to Arrowhead Park is of safety, “I don’t see a problem in this but it has to be contained,” said Councilman Tim Brownsell. Frey showed the board and attendees a mock up map of the possible designations needed at the park during the concert. The goal is to control the crowd flow during the event to minimize any possible beach-front hazards that could happen, “A snow fence along the boardwalk, boundaries to control where the crowd goes would be ideal, and you would need ushers to watch that area,” said Frey.

Frey announced that the board and he would have and answer before Thanksgiving. A specific date for the final decision has not been set.

In other news, The Highway Department has started the arduous task of setting up snow fencing where needed through out the town.

The Transfer and Recycling Center’s hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-6 p.m. The center will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The next scheduled Inlet Town Board Meeting is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.