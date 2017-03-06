To the editor

The Old Forge Trail System is without a doubt the best in the Northeast and riders come from all over the country to experience our area, but there is a problem. Call it what you will, there is no doubt we get less snow and a shorter riding season than there used to be: we can’t change the weather.

What we can change is the availability of a rideable trail for a longer period. It would be no substitute for the trail system, but as a rail trail, the corridor would start earlier and last longer than most trails and consequently would provide incentive for patrons to be here.

See for your selves; with no sharp corners, poor drainage areas or hills, without rails the corridor would be a good today. The primarily North/ South orientation means less “sunburn” and no roads or lakes to cross mean more safety as well. Then when the snow is really gone, fat bikes and then mountain bikes would be able to start immediately creating another reason to come (or stay-cation).

The train ride is an activity for the town, but is there any good reason to go beyond Thendara for the few hours it will monopolize the corridor?

Let’s not give up on the trail! A few more weeks of trade from the snowmobilers and the new bicycle venue will take this valuable asset from six or seven months use a year (rail and snowmobile use) to 10-11 months of activity.

Write, use social media, approach local government, don’t give up all the new commerce to the Tri -Lakes.

Scott Thompson

Beaver River