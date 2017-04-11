by Joan Hermann

Whereiwander – In late March or early April, when that first warm front descends upon the Adirondacks, I like to walk out onto the balcony. The warmth of the night air feels good against my face and I can hear the sounds that I have been longing for. They are the vocal confirmation that spring is on its way. I am listening to the chucking and trilling of wood frogs and peepers. Their serenade is a beloved sound to so many nature lovers. The ponds and vernal pools have been released from the bondage of ice, and even though this may be premature, the sounds evoke hopefulness. The next morning, when I take a walk, I can hear running water in the ditches. Chickadees and many of the “winter birds” are singing mating songs. Overhead the first flock of Canada geese emerges from a southern direction. Snow has melted from around the tree trunks and mosses and lichens are brightly colored. A few neighbors have hung buckets on the maple trees; the sap is beginning to run.

Wood frogs (Rana sylvatica) are an extremely interesting amphibian that can survive completely freezing in winter and then thawing with the spring’s warmth. Wood frogs winter over in shallow depressions on the woodland floors, covered with leaf litter and snow. When the temperature drop below freezing their eyes become unclear and their organs do not receive oxygen or nutrients and their bodies freeze solid. In the spring they thaw out, with absolutely no damage to their bodies. This can be done because of their ability to make great quantities of glucose from the carbohydrates stored in their liver. For them this glucose acts like biological antifreeze, and within their bodies, it allows the fluids outside and between the cells to freeze. But the fluid within the cells does not freeze. Wood frogs are the only frogs found in the Arctic Circle.

Mating begins even before all the ice has melted from the water. Males outnumber females six to one so the competition for a mate is extremely aggressive. Once mating is done the female will lay five hundred to three thousand eggs and then both the male and females wood frogs will return to the woods. The large number of eggs that have been laid will be eaten by many predators, such as caddisfly larvae, eastern newts, leeches and snapping turtles. Once the tadpoles hatch they will spend two to four months eating aquatic vegetation before eventually morphing into carnivorous adults, like their parents, they then return to the woods.

The adult wood frog is a light brown or tan in color with a “bandit like mask” of dark coloring around its eyes. Both male and female are similar in appearance but, the female are generally larger in size.

Spring peepers (Pseudacris crucifer) winter over in leaf litter and under logs under blankets of snow. Like the wood frog it also freezes solid and then thaws out in the spring. It also leaves its winter hibernating spot and returns to the nearest body of water.

The whistling peeping sound is repeated continually, by numerous peepers until the chorus fills the night and human hearts, heralding in the spring, even if prematurely. If the sound calls you to investigate the chorus, it is immediately silenced.

Their breeding season lasts two months or more. They will mate in a multitude on bodies of water including vernal ponds, ditches, marshes, beaver ponds, bogs and swamps. These tiny (less than an inch) vocalists are hard to find. They are usually light beige in color but are able to lighten or darken their mottled skin color for an effective camouflage in leaf litter. They also have a distinctive “X” on their backs. The ends of their toes are disc shaped and a mucous secretion on their toes assists their ability to climb vertical surfaces.

The mated pair dives to the bottom of the water where the female deposits eight hundred to one thousand eggs one by one on aquatic vegetation as the male releases his sperm. The fertilized eggs hatch in a few days and the tiny tadpoles will also morph, in about three months, into insect eating adults that will consume numerous kinds of tiny insects including ticks.

Another sound that stirs the heart and instinctively has us raising our eyes to skies is the honking of geese. Hearing their calls and seeing waves of Canada geese flying north again is truly joyful. It is a sound that most of us non snow birds eventually long for, even if we are ardent lovers of snow and ice. Seeing the first flock of American robins and hearing the red-winged blackbirds’ scolding or discovering a colt’s foot in bloom along the roadside, these are the signs that bring us to shedding winter garments and opening windows to let in warm breezes.

Even before the melting of the deep snows the ephemeral plants of the woodlands begin appearing. Among my favorites is the trout lily (Erythronium americium) which is also known as adder’s tongue and dog toothed violet. I usually include the botanical name because common name are different per locale. Trout lily’s common name comes from the fact that the plant blooms close to trout fishing season and its leaves are speckled like the fish. Adder’s tongue from the shape of a lily’s stigma which resembles the tongue of a snake, dog toothed violet from shape of its bulb; however it is not a violet. The woodland floor may be carpet of trout lily leaves with only a few yellow blooms, but it takes as long as seven years for each plant to produce a blossom. It makes a lot of sense to bend down and admire this plants blossom rather than picking it to observe it, when you know this fact.

Before long the white trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) and red trillium (Trillium erectum) will also be emerging from a long winter’s rest. Both plants have distinctive three leaves, three sepals and three petals, and both emerge on long stems, what most people are unaware of is that if you pick this plant you have killed it. When picked the leaves are removed and there is nothing left to give nourishment to the bulb under the ground and so the bulb dies. It is always better to “take photos and leave footprints” so everyone has the chance to enjoy nature’s welcome to spring.