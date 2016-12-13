By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb Board received the latest in McCauley Mountain news on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Town Board audit of claims meeting. McCauley Mountain Supervisor Steve Uzdavinis and Town of Webb Publicity Director Mike Farmer were invited by the board to share some of the updates about the progression towards the upcoming ski season.

Uzdavinis announced the creation of some new terrain features on the mountain to spark interest from new customers and to keep existing ones entertained. “We’ll have a lot of terrain features sprinkled around. We will make big piles [of snow]. We may not have snow over here [gestures left] but, we are gonna make big piles of snow and big jumps will happen. Thirty years ago, the ski patrol would have shot me for talking like this. Hopefully, it will bring in more customers or keep our customers happy longer,” said Uzdavinis.

Farmer agrees with Uzdavinis and elaborates on the addition of terrain features on the mountain. “In utilizing that [Challenger slope on McCauley], which is used by everybody — in comparison to creating a gated park — you get whole families out there. The parents are skiing with the little ones and the teenagers are on those features. The whole family is on the same slope all the time and the teenagers can show off what they are doing — it’s a good business,” said Farmer.

Last year, the snow was a no-show, which resulted in a hold on winter sports. “Those poor kids last year. All they did was run, I’m sure they were sick of it,” said Town Councilwoman Barbara Green.

Uzdavinis shed some light on this year’s snow situation. “We had cross-country skiers today and the high school team was up there training. It was too sticky but, we beat down a path for them with the snowmobile. It was good seeing them up there skiing today,” said Uzdavinis.

When asked about his prediction for an opening date, Uzdavinis responded to the board. “We’ve always targeted a similar week as Snodeo. We’ve opened earlier and we’ve opened obviously, much later. That might be impossible now. If temperatures tonight and tomorrow were good and if we didn’t have this break, that may have been doable, like the middle of next week, maybe Wednesday. But as it is, Thursday night would be our best chance to make snow.”

Further into the discussion, Uzdavinis brought up the point of a possible designation of an access road for National Grid service vehicles. Uzdavinis said that National Grid has been using the ski trail Rambler as an access road, causing ruts and grooves and making the McCauley staff plow up the snow that they had made to cover the trail. Since the trail has been used as an access road, it’s going to take about four feet of snow to make the trail usable, usually two feet will do it, but with the ruts in it it takes more.

“I guess the power went out at the top [of McCauley] on Friday of Thanksgiving weekend. We get the call, National Grid was there all Sunday night. We had to plow away all of the snow that we made for National Grid. They said, ‘You gotta get rid of all of that snow.’ We have always done our best, anyway we can help [National Grid] but if they have their own road, that would be a great alternative, rather than our access road. We call it an access road now, but it’s actually a ski trail,” he said.

He said because of the wear and tear and the damage of the trail, it is an access road.

“What happens is that, we get a groove here a groove there, without material [natural snow] on Rambler, we do not have snow making there, unless we get a lot of snow. It used to be good with two feet of snow; it will need four this year and that’s all because of the wear and tear,” Uzdavinis said.

Uzdavinis also mentioned in the meeting that there may be an open position of employment at McCauley Mountain. “Staff–we’re good. We hope to bring on someone that will be the head of the terrain park. I hope to have [them] to do the cross-country trails, know the trails well and know the industry well. I’m gonna have somebody dedicated to it–to make sure features are up and make sure that the ramps to get on them are good. That’s what we really need, someone that is dedicated to make that happen,” he concluded.

The meeting ended with high hopes for a snowy season.