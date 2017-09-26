Photo submitted

Kiwanis members watch as Kiwanis President Mike Griffin holds the ticket drum and Lorraine Moore holds up the winning ticket. Kiwanis member Dawn Lenci holds the Turning Stone certificate.

The drawing for the Central Adirondack Kiwanis Turning Stone Raffle was held at Walt’s Diner, the club’s regular meeting place, on Sept. 4. President of Central Adirondack Kiwanis Michael Griffin is pleased to announce the winning ticket, drawn by Walt’s Diner waitress Lorraine Moore, is Jeanne Van Valkenberg of Otter Lake, a retired teacher at Town of Webb School. The winning ticket was sold by long time Kiwanis member Fred Trimbach, a past president and past central division lt. governor.

In making the announcement Griffin said, “Through the excellent cooperation of the Hotel Operations and Marketing Staffs at Turning Stone, we have been able to create a very attractive weekend package at Turning Stone Resort/Casino for a fundraising raffle.” Mike also extended his sincere thanks to all the Kiwanis ticket sellers and those who supported the Kiwanis children’s programs by purchasing tickets.

The purpose of this project, which has raised over $6,000, was to raise funds to support all the child centered projects of Central Adirondack Kiwanis which include: Town of Webb Student of the Month/Year Program in cooperation with Town of Webb Police Benevolent Association (PBA), Books for Children, Town of Webb School Key and Builders clubs, Christmas for Kids, Funding to various Community Youth Programs, Food Cart for Community Food Bank, Inlet – Adirondack Kids Day, Kamp Kiwanis Scholarships, Scholarships for Key Leader/HOBY Leadership Training, Bob Thayer Memorial Kids Holiday Movie, Financial support for Kommunity Youth Activity Center, and Main St. Benches.