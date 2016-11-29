Christmas is just around the corner and the Old Forge Fire Ladies Auxiliary once again has their Warming Tree set up for all your donations of mittens, hats, scarves and socks.

The tree is located at the Old Forge Fire Hall. Anyone wishing to help make someone warm this winter, feel free to drop off your donations.

If you know of anyone that may need any of these items contact Jane Tormey at (315) 369-8382 or any Auxiliary member with the ages and sizes of those needing a warm coat, hat or mittens. To make sure that the items get to all of the good little girls and boys, donations should be made by Dec. 11.

The Auxiliary says thank you and wishes you all a safe and warm holiday season.