Photos submitted
The Thendara Golf Course has had a great season, and with the sunny weather we’ve been having, the last week at the course should be great as well. The last day at the course is Oct. 8.
Here are photos of the winners through this season at the golf course.
—M. Lisa Monroe
The golfers enjoyed a gorgeous day for this year’s Christy Cup on Aug. 27. Golfers from the Inlet Golf Club take on the Thendara Golf Course golfers.
The Thendara 18 Hole Ladies’ League’s officers for 2018 are President Peggy Rotton, Secretary Jeanette Throne, Vice President Kathy Vogel and Treasurer Shelia White. Shelia is also the women’s club champion.
Tim White from the Inlet Golf Course allows Thendara Golf Course pro Rich Chapman to touch the Christy Cup briefly before it heads back to Inlet. This year there was a tie so the cup goes back to Inlet.
Low gross mixed team winners were John Ehrensbeck, Kerrin Ehrensbeck, Nick Isley and George Hiltebrant.
Kathy Welch and Joyce Collins were the Club Champions. Joyce also won the President’s Cup.
The winners of the annual Men’s Member Guest Tournament held July 21 and 22 are: Flight 6, Terry Ritz, Matt Ritz; Flight 8, Pat Perkins, Tim Barkauskas; Flight 7, Steve Rood lll, Steve Rood; Flight 1, Martin Parent, Tom Down; Flight 3, Keith Padgett, Mark Kane; Flight 4, Michael Kilcher, Gene Bullis; Flight 5, Tom Donch, Sam Crocker; Flight 2, Mike Miller, Christopher Kinslow.
The senior men’s champion is Ted Price.
Senior B Flight champion Terry Ritz..
Tom Down is this year’s male club champion.