By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Over the winter and during the beginning of the summer, quite a few new businesses have opened in Old Forge. So if you haven’t been back since last summer, let me tell you about a few of the new places.

Just last week the Thendara Pine opened up and they’ve been busy every night. The new restaurant, owned by Nick Bankert and Felicity Davey, is in the Knotty Pine’s building. The Knotty Pine, an area favorite for over 60 years, had been empty for two years after the last owners were unable to make a go of it.

“We saw an opportunity to revive it and bring it back to its original quality,” said Davey.

Bankert and Davey have been working in the restaurant industry for decades and they were happy to have the opportunity to bring the place back to it’s original glory. The building has been cleaned and polished and the menu has been updated to have a more modern flair.

“We have used a lot of the recipes that people ask for all the time, like Nick’s riggies and fish fry, and people really wanted Mexican food so we’ve done some of that too,” Davey said.

“We have old favorites, some recipes that we’ve been working on for years and some new stuff too. We did a pecan and chile encrusted trout that was really well received,” Bankert said.