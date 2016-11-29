By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Snowmobilers are getting ready for the season with their purchases of trail permits.

The town has sold over 6,000 pre-season permits and is now in its regular season of permit sales.

“We are almost on par with the total pre-season permit sales from last year. People were very frustrated last year and this year they are excited. A lot of them just purchased their snowmobiles for last year and they didn’t even get to ride them,” said Town of Webb Publicity Official Mike Farmer. “It was such an anomaly, even if we have a bad winter it is already twice as good as last year. As a matter of fact, the last three days of pre-season sales, the ladies at the info center processed over 1,700 permits alone. The big push.”

Trail permits are required to ride on the Town of Webb and Town of Inlet trail systems. Permits can be purchased online or at the Town of Webb Visitors Center.

The pre-season permit sale price was $65 per snowmobile until Nov. 15. Permits cannot be obtained unless the rider’s sled is registered. A valid VIN number is also required to complete the registration form.

“If you want to save money on registration, join the snowmobile club and save,” said Cathy Webster from the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center. The New York State Snowmobile Association or NYSSA offers a club membership that gives discounts on registration. Discount prices may vary and it is best to visit the NYSSA website at www.membership.nysnowmobiler.com for more information.

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will have a booth at Snodeo where Club Membership Administrator Cindy Beckley will be accepting membership dues and issuing New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) vouchers. The annual membership dues are $30 per individual or family (additional family members are limited to one spouse or partner and children under age 18).

Since the pre-season permit sale deadline has passed, a permit for the whole season is now available for $80 per snowmobile. Seven-day permits and weekday-only permits are also available for purchase.

“Stop in the Town of Webb Visitor Information Center and we can get you started,” Webster said.

Snow mobile season officially starts Monday, Dec. 5, if conditions permit. According to Accuweather’s predictions, Dec. 5 does not call for snow. With fingers crossed, by the following week, intermittent snow should begin to fall.

“You got your motel owners, you got your web cams, you got the weather report, if the motels aren’t fibbing you then yeah, conditions can be seen as good or bad through your own eyes,” said Don Wilson from Don’s Polaris Sales and Service.

Visit www.snowmobileoldforge.com for current trail conditions, trail maps, and permit forms. Call (315) 369-6983 for more information.