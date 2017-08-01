View announces an opening reception for the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors, Robin Cass and Bill Klingensmith: If Anything Happens… and Price, Price, and Rashford from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The reception will feature hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and the opportunity to meet with several of the exhibiting artists. The reception is free and open to the public.

Each year, View holds the Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors, which is open to all artists working in water-based media. This includes transparent and opaque watercolors, acrylics, casein, egg tempera, gouache and ink. The exhibition is a staple of programming during View’s summer season, celebrating its 36th year. This year’s esteemed judges are Ken Call, Juror of Selection and Susan Weintraub, Juror of Awards. The show runs through Oct. 8.

The Robin Cass and Bill Klingensmith: If Anything Happens… exhibition represents a new collaboration between graphic artist Bill Klingensmith and his wife, sculptor Robin Cass. Klingensmith is well-known for his design projects and public installations that use typography to comment on issues around community and identity. Cass works primarily with molten glass and her most recent work exploring themes of preservation, display and wonder. This exhibition started from a shared interest in the age-old trope of a “message in a bottle.” Considering their areas of expertise, the combination of text and glass at the center of this phenomenon presented intriguing possibilities for these artists. This exhibit runs through Oct. 29.

Gary Price, Sarah Price, and Peter Rashford is the fantastical work of three talented artists, Gary Price, Sarah Price and Peter Rashford which has come together in the Member Gallery space at View. Each artist brings in his or her own creative background, whether it’s in cartooning, illustration, digital design, mural art or painting. All of the work in this show shares a fantasy, storybook-like quality that prompts viewers to lose themselves in the unique worlds of each one of these artists. This show is open through Oct. 1.

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.