By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

This year when voters go to the polls on Nov. 7, on the back of the ballot, there are three proposals up for vote.

Proposal 1 allows voters to decide whether or not New York should hold a constitutional convention. A constitutional convention would allow elected delegates to examine the state’s constitution and make adjustments and amendments to it. Any adjustments or amendments would then be brought up to the voters to decide on in 2019.

The legislature can make tweaks to the constitution, but a constitutional convention focuses on just working on the constitution. Some say that allows the process to move forward without involving the, often entrenched, legislature, and opponents say that it leaves too much power in the hands of the delegates.

There has not been a con-con in New York since 1967, and many groups say that it is about time.

Evan Davis, a lawyer who served as counsel to former Gov. Mario Cuomo (D) and founder of the Committee for a Constitutional Convention, said, “There are a number of changes that need to be made to strengthen the constitution that the Legislature is never going to adopt, so the only way to get these changes made is to get it through a convention where the people would elect delegates committed to making the changes.”

Others say that if it’s not broke don’t fix it, like the United Federation of Teachers, who released a statement saying, “A constitutional convention is unlimited in the scope of what it could change. This would place New York State’s rights and protections at risk of alteration or elimination, including the guarantee of a free public education, a prohibition against aid to non-public schools and the right to Workers’ Compensation. The right to unionize and bargain collectively and state requirements regarding pensions and social welfare could also wind up on the chopping block.”

The Adirondack Council says that a con-con would leave the Adirondacks in a precarious position.

“We know there are well funded special interests that want to find a way to pry open the state constitution and weaken or eliminate its ‘forever wild’ clause,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “The Adirondack Council’s highest priority is to uphold Article XIV, the Constitution’s forever wild requirement for state-owned lands in our Forest Preserves. We oppose actions that threaten the integrity of this special protection.

“Having a convention would be like opening Pandora’s Box and could open our priceless Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves to development, clear-cut logging, and other commercial exploitation for the first time in 131 years.

“Even a minor change could wipe out the greatest forest conservation law in history,” he said. “We are not willing to take that risk to our legacy and the future of this national treasure.”

There have been many rumors that not voting on the proposal would be counted as a “yes” vote. This is untrue. If someone doesn’t vote on the proposal, it is not counted in any way.

The second proposal would allow for the reducing or revoking of the public pensions of public officers convicted of crimes relating to their public duties. Sheldon Silver and Dean Skelos, who were convicted of crimes related to their positions in the assembly and senate get pensions of almost $100,000. This proposal would keep that from happening in the future.

Proposal 3 is an important one for the Adirondacks and Catskills. Proposal 3 sets up a land bank in the forest preserves. Currently it is very difficult to use forest preserve land for projects for the public good. When Raquette Lake needed land for a new well, it had to go up for a general vote, which delayed a badly needed project and also could have been rejected by the state’s voters who do not understand the issue the way that people who live in the park do. The land bank would be 250 acres bought by the state and set aside so that if a municipality needs a small piece of the forest preserve for a project, they would be able to do so without it coming up for a state wide vote.