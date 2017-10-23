David Tille was sworn in today as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Regional Administrator, serving the six states in HUD’s New England Region.“This is a tremendous honor,” said Tille. “I look forward to working with Secretary Carson, the HUD Region I team and our dedicated community partners across New England, to listen to and explore innovative ways to best meet the housing and community development needs of our region.”Prior to joining HUD, Tille was the Northeast Regional director of the Job Creators Network, a pro-free enterprise organization of business owners, entrepreneurs and employers who help educate their employees on public policies and economic principles that impact their jobs and the economy.Tille is a United States Army veteran who served on active duty earning two Army Achievement medals for meritorious achievement. He also served in the New Hampshire National Guard as a public affairs specialist to the 197th Fires Brigade.He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, political science and international administration from New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.David is the son of Jim Tille and Marie Shue of Old Forge.