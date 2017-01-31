It’s time again to place your order for the many high quality items being offered during the Herkimer County SWCD’s annual Tree and Shrub Program. Available for planting this spring are low-cost bare root evergreen seedlings and transplants, deciduous trees, a variety of bushes and shrubs, dwarf apple trees, and wildflower seeds.

You can also purchase barley straw for pond maintenance, bluebird nest boxes and rain barrels. Among the many planting materials being offered are tree mats, tree shelters, hardwood stakes, compost, fertilizer tablets and animal repellent.

For a complete list of the many items available, including descriptions, prices and order information, visit our website at www.herkimercountyswcd.com or call (315) 866-2520, extension 5.

Orders are being accepted through March 30. Pick-up dates are Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. Quantities are limited and orders will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.