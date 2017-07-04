Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates has announced that Timm Associates in Old Forge and Blue Mountain Lake is the newest member of its network and will now do business as Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.

The firm was founded in 1989 and is owned and operated by Dawn Timm. Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty will serve the luxury residential real estate market in the Central and Western Adirondacks region of New York.

“The Adirondack Mountains are a year-round retreat and an attractive market for those seeking a home that caters to an active lifestyle. We are proud to welcome Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty to our global network,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates.

“The communities we serve offer an abundance of recreational activities and we enjoy sharing our love of the Adirondacks with our clients,” said Timm. “We like to say we are selling a fun-filled lifestyle, but we also believe every client deserves the same exceptional service throughout the buying and selling process, no matter the size of the transaction. Affiliating with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand allows us the opportunity to provide our clients with an extraordinary global marketing platform. We are thrilled to be Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty has offices in Old Forge and in Blue Mountain Lake. With this addition, the Sotheby’s International Realty network has 62 branded offices throughout the state of New York.