The Town of Webb Union Free School elementary students performed their holiday concert to a full house at the school gym on Friday, Dec. 9 under the instruction of Mr. Jed Kovalovsky’s. The holiday concert was a first for the new TOW UFSD music teacher.

Kindergarten and first graders opened up the night with their performance, complete with comical hand gestures; and the second, third, fourth, and fifth graders followed shortly after.

The night ended with a surprise birthday cake presented to a very surprised Principal, John Swick. The cake was in celebration of his 30th birthday. Smiling faces clapped and cheered, a nice holiday get together indeed.

Photos by Cathy Bowsher/Express staff