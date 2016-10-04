By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

The Old Forge Farmers Market will be coming to a close for the season on Oct. 7 from 1-5 p.m. The market is located adjacent to the Old Forge Hardware store on Park Avenue and features local and regional produce and meat, flowers, and Adirondack food items, “The location of the market is good, the thing is, the grocery store is open every day and our market is open one day only, it is special and different. A lot of different vendors from all over come here, people should try it out,” said Market Manger Reed Proper.

New to the market this year is Owner of Rella’s Originals Bernadette Rella. Bernadette became involved in the market this past summer and has had great success, “The Old Forge farmers market has been great exposure for my company. We have met a lot of great people and the community support here is just fantastic,” said Bernadette.

Another vendor that can be found at the market is Moose River Coffee, “Our experience has been wonderful, everyone is very nice and the local residents are very supportive,” said Moose River Coffee Owner Kimberly Fiato. Kimberly looks forward to vending at the Old Forge Market this Friday, “It really is our favorite market because of how friendly the people are, the friendliest I’ve met. We really do have a great group of clientele there.”

People that have visited the market are pleasantly surprised at the number of vendors and people that are found there on Friday’s, “We started driving through Old Forge every other Friday since June coming back from seeing our daughter. The market is always on our list of things to get done, like every body else’s list too I guess. It can get to be busy place,” said market shopper Lynn Tooley of Clinton.

All potential vendors must fill out an application to be apart of the market. Contact CAP-21 and Market Managers Reed and Barbara Proper to get started. To request information or to ask a questions about the market, email thendarawest@gmail.com or call (315) 868-0747 or (315) 369-6191.