Today, Nov. 8, is Election Day throughout the United States. Polls for the Town of Webb District 1 are at the Park Avenue Building in Old Forge; for Town of Webb District 2, polls are in the Eagle Bay Fire Hall in Eagle Bay. The polls are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

While voting in Old Forge, stop by the Old Forge Ladies Auxiliary Election Day Bake Sale. The sale starts at 8 a.m. and goes until the goods are all sold. Proceeds go to benefit the Ladies’ scholarship fund.

The Covey-Pashley Post 893 of The American Legion will serve an Election Day pancake supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Legion Hall. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, home fries and beverages.