No registration is required for Toddler Storytime at the Old Forge LibraryDrop in on Fridays (Feb. 3 through Feb. 24) from 10-10:30 a.m. with your 1-2 year old. Toddlers will listen to stories, enjoy puppets, interact with other children and have some toy time. It’s a nice way to network with other parents/caregivers of children your child’s age, too.Pictured: Keriann Martin Kaercher with daughter Adelaide enjoying a story with Town of Webb Recreation Director Jackie Englert.