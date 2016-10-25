By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Jackie Englert is the new Town of Webb recreation director and she is ready for the job.

“I have a lot of experience at this, and I am excited,” Englert said.

Englert is currently the administrative coordinator in Neurologic Medical Management at Rochester General Health System and has an extensive background in administration, communications, and event planning.

The recreation director is responsible for researching, planning and implementing programmed physical activities for individuals or groups, “Team building, creating activities for residents, it all takes a creative person to do this and this is in my background,” Englert said.

Englert is a Rochester native that has recently built a home in the Adirondacks.

“We built a home in the Adirondacks just last year. We started coming here to snowmobile and kept coming back. We thought why don’t we take this opportunity because we do feel very comfortable here and this is a place where we call home,” Englert said, “I want to build relationships, to be apart of expanding opportunities, and to be apart of developing partnerships for the community.” Jackie will start her position as the new Town of Webb recreation director early this November.