Photo by Gina Greco

Town of Webb boys varsity basketball seniors play their last game at TOW.

By Gina Greco

Express Staff

The Town of Webb boys varsity basketball team completed their season with a second straight winning record. This is the first time in 31 years.

The team also gained a six seed in sectionals. This was the highest seeding in sectionals, also in 31 years. The final record for the team is 11-9. The team had its senior night on Feb. 14. The senior boys acknowledged their parents’ support throughout their years at TOW, giving their moms flowers and posing for a photo.

“What a year and what a phenomenal group of kids,” Coach Tom Greco said.

“Eskimo pride is at an all-time high. To my seniors, I am going to miss you guys, but I am excited for a lifetime of memories with you,” Greco said.