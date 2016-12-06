The Town of Webb schools will present its annual Holiday Choral Concerts next week in the school gymnasium. The Junior/Senior Holiday Concert will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Students should be at the school by 6:30 p.m.

The Junior Chorus will be performing a variety of pieces ranging from traditional Christmas Carols to an accepted jazz standard by Duke Ellington. The Senior Chorus will be performing pieces that range from traditional folk songs, spirituals, pop hits, and more. Junior/Senior students should be dressed in all black concert attire.

The Elementary Choral Concert will be on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. All students from Kindergarten to Fifth grade will be performing a variety of Christmas tunes. Elementary students should be dressed in nice pants, shirts or dresses/skirts. Both concerts are free and open to the public. All Choirs perform under the direction of Jed Kovalovsky.