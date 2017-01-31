By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Even though we have tons of fluffy white snow outside the Town of Webb Recreation Department is looking ahead to those warm summer months, while still getting people together for winter activities.

TOW Recreation Director Jackie Englert has begun her search for people who would like to work at Playschool as camp counselors or as lifeguards at the Town of Webb beach. TOW’s Playschool program is a day camp for children ages 4-10 years old. They play games, do crafts and go on field trips, Playschool goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Jackie is looking for people aged 16 and up who are willing to work with the kids.

“It’s a great opportunity for people. They would be working with children, so it’s a good chance to try out working with kids and it looks good on a resume. It shows that you are interested in, and a part of, your community,” said Jackie.

The Town of Webb is also looking for lifeguards to staff the town’s beach this summer. The beach usually opens in mid-June and closes Labor Day weekend. It is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. You must be a certified lifeguard to work at the beach.

If you are interested in either of these work opportunities, call Jackie at (315) 399-0748.

To get your blood pumping during the winter months Jackie has planned a new activity for the Town of Webb, pickleball. It’s a sport that was brought to her attention by her son who plays pickleball in Rochester.

“It’s nice, you can play singles or doubles. I’m hoping for a big turnout,” said Jackie.

A pickleball workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the gym inside the town building on Park Avenue. Bring dry sneakers and be ready to have a ball. Pickleball combines different aspects of tennis, ping pong, and badminton into one exciting game.