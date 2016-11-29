By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

Town of Webb Department of Recreation Official, Jackie Englert recently met with the Town of Webb Board on Monday, Nov. 24, at the audit of claims, to introduce herself.

“I attended part of the Town Meeting to introduce myself to the board members that I did not have the opportunity to previously meet and to give an update to all,” Englert said.

Englert announced to the board the town was in need of Playschool camp counselors for the upcoming year.

Playschool is a four-hour activity group that is based at the North Street Pavilion in Old Forge.

This kid-friendly program is made possible by the Town of Webb Recreation Department and runs from Monday through Friday, starting early July until mid-August from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children from ages four to 10 are welcome to join.

The Playschool program offers numerous activities for children to do. Hiking, arts and crafts, games, and field trips to the beach are all part of the Playschool agenda.

The fees are $110 for the first child and $60 for each additional child. Children should bring their own lunch daily.

If anyone is interested in becoming a Playschool councilor, visit Englert at the Town Recreation Office in Old Forge or call her at (315) 399-0748.