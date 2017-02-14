The TOW Ski Team competed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Whiteface and competed in two runs of the giant slalom. The girls team brought home a victory with Alexis Hollister leading the way.

In the giant slalom, Hollister was first, Alex Sutherland was fourth, Sydney Payne was fifth, Hanna Kane was 7th, Lauren Beckingham was 9th, Alex DiOrio was tenth, Johanna Lutz was 12th, Paige Schweinsberg was 13th and Abby Kelly was 14th.

The boys’ combined times and their finishing places for the slalom run the next day found Uzdavinis in eighth place, Barkauskas in tenth, Kane in 12th, Lamphear in 15th and Thailer Ehrensbeck in 16th.