Photo submitted

Four Town of Webb School music students attended the Winter Bi-County Music Festival through the Jefferson-Lewis Counties Music Teachers’ Association on Jan. 27 and 28. Students attended a full day of rehearsals held at South Jefferson High School on Friday, Jan. 27 and returned to South Jefferson the next day for a morning of rehearsals, culminating in a public performance.

Nicholas Olsen sang in the Senior High Chorus, a student of Jed Kovalovksy. Jennifer Rundell, Ryan Madtes, and Dominic Aliasso played in the 5th-6th Grade Elementary Band, all three are students of Emily Herrmann.

Pictured: Ryan Madtes, Dominic Aliasso, Jennifer Rundell, Nicholas Olsen.