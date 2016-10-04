Since Columbus Day weekend represents Homecoming for Town of Webb students, we thought it would be nice to run all of the awards, scholarships and achievements that TOW UFSD alumni accrued since graduation and over the summer months.

• The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester at Clarkson University: Andrea R. Eastup of Old Forge, a senior majoring in civil engineering and Will Leo Johnson of Forestport a junior majoring in pre-physical therapy and psychology. Will is also going to be able to graduate a year early. “I had some college credit coming into school through AP classes and College Now courses through Herkimer County Community College. I also took some summer classes to get some more credit through Herkimer as well. My first year here I was think about graduating early and I was told I wouldn’t be able to. I remember being mad that he told me it couldn’t happen. That helped motivate me more to prove that I could do it. Instead of taking a normal course load I decided to take extra classes and push myself,” Will said.

• Morrisville State College recently announced that Griffin Kleps of Old Forge was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester.

• Samuel Waterbury, a sport management major, was named to the dean’s list in Ithaca College’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance for the spring 2016 semester.

• The following students are graduates for May 2016 at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi: Corey Down of Old Forge, an AAS in Construction Management-Design and Build Summa Cum Laude; and Daniel Heroux of Old Forge, a BT in Construction Management-Design and Build Magna Cum Laude.

• The following students were selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2016 semester at St. Lawrence University: Alexandria J. Haehl of Old Forge. Haehl is a member of the Class of 2017 and is majoring in government and Mallory R. Kleps of Old Forge. Kleps is a member of the Class of 2016 and is majoring in psychology.

• Allyson Brosemer of Old Forge was named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam. Brosemer, whose major is Visual Arts (Bachelor of Fine Arts program), was among 920 SUNY Potsdam students who were honored for academic excellence in the Spring 2016 semester.

• Chelsea Plescia, daughter of Janet and Anthony Plescia of White Lake, a 2009 graduate of Town of Webb, has graduated from Niagara University with a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Chelsea is a member of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. Chelsea performed her internship at Horizon Health Services in the greater Buffalo area. Chelsea resides in East Amherst, New York and has accepted a position with Horizon Health Services as a Mental Health Clinician, specializing in individual and group therapy.

• Coty Lutz of Forestport made the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2016 semester. Lutz is studying civil engineering technology.

• Luke J. Janicki was added to the president’s list in spring of 2016 at Mohawk Valley Community College, he is majoring in business management.

• The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester at SUNY Canton. Lindsay Payne of Old Forge, Payne is a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major who graduated from Town of Webb High School in 2014 and Kyle M. Yuckel of Old Forge. Yuckel is a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major who graduated from Town of Webb High School in 2013.

• Camry A. Liddle of Old Forge, a junior childhood education major, earned dean’s list recognition at SUNY Oswego for spring 2016.