The Town of Webb Union Free School District’s Senior Band, Junior Band, and Stage Band will perform their fall concert in the school’s gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The evening’s selections will offer a great musical variety, ranging from patriotic marches and choral transcriptions, to heavy metal and rap. Music performed by the bands will include “Jurassic Park,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Hawaii Five-O Theme,” a song from the musical Hamilton, and the pop group Fun’s “We Are Young,” to name a few.

There will be a bake sale in the gymnasium lobby to benefit the Drama Department’s spring musical production.

This concert is free and open to the public.