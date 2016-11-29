The following Town of Webb Union Free School District students have been named to the High Honor Roll for the first quarter: Bailey, F.; Beck, B.; Beckingham, L; Beck, S.; Brownsell, N.; Ehrensbeck, E.; Greene, E.; Haehl, A.; Huber, A.; Johnston, R.; Kelly, A.; LaPorte, M.; Levi, L.; Madtes, R.; Manzi, R.; Palmer, M.; Rudolph, E.; Rudolph, T.; Rundell, J.; Russell, A.; Russell, C.; Smith, R.; Smith, R.; Sutherland, A.; Vellone, E.

The following students have achieved Honor Roll status: Abrial, M.; Aliasso, D.; Barkauskas, C.; Burrell, M.; Clark, C.; DeAngelo, D.; DiOrio, A.; Donovan, C.; Dunn, D.; Dunn, K.; Easton, L.; Ehrensbeck, D.; Eisenhart, M.; Gribneau, C.; Hansen, S.; Heath, A.; Herron, N.; Hodge, L.; Hollister, A.; Huber, K.; Kane, J.; Kelley, R.; Kelly, K.; Lenci, E.; Levi, B.; Liddle, T.; Lutz, J.; Lutz, M.; Madtes, S.; Manktelow, N.; Olsen, N.; Palmer, B.; Payne, S.; Ritz-Kenny, M.; Rivet, J.; Rubyor, L.; Schweinsberg, P.; Slone, V.; Smith, R.; Townsend, J.; Townsend, S.; Uzdavinis, G.

The following students have achieved Merit Roll status: Aliasso, A.; Beal, L.; Bogardus, L.; Brosemer, J.; Capron, M.; Carnell, K.; Connell, J.; DiOrio, M.; Eisenhart, A.; Entwistle, C.; Fenton, N.; Green, A.; Hollister, K.; Huber, J.; Johnston, B.; Jones, C.; Kane, H.; Kelly, C.; LaPorte, D.; LaPorte, R.; Masters, G.; Mayeu, S.; Phelps, M.; Pratt, J.; Quodomine, R.; Rose, C.; Rowe, S.; Schweinsberg, B.; Tormey, C.; Ulrich, C.