Photo submitted

Abigail Kelly, Paige Schweinsberg, Alexandra Sutherland, speaker Parker Clemans, adviser Kandis Griffin, Dayna DeAngelo, Britney Levi, Caitlin Russell, Nicholas Olsen.

Seven students from the Town of Webb High School were inducted as new members of the Hadarondah Chapter of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held at the school on May 12.

Members were selected for meeting high standards of scholarship (a GPA of 90 and above), service, leadership, citizenship and character. Each year, the chapter sponsors a service project, two Red Cross blood drives, and several fundraisers for scholarships. The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for students.

Students that were inducted are: Paige Schweinsberg, Dayna DeAngelo, Abigail Kelly, Britney Levi, Nicholas Olsen, Caitlin Russell and Alexandra Sutherland. Also recognized were two seniors who became members earlier this year, Bella Beck and Robin Smith. “We are very proud to recognize these outstanding members of our student body. We look to the new inductees to become involved and to continue to demonstrate those outstanding qualities that resulted in their selection,” said Kandis Griffin, the NHS chapter adviser.

This year’s special guest who gave an inspirational speech to the NHS members and the high school student body was Parker Clemens. Parker was a 2012 Town of Webb graduate and valedictorian of his class. During high school he was an NHS member, Student Council president, Varsity Club president, Key Club member and excelled in various sports. Parker is a graduate of Harvard University where he majored in economics. He is now the founding president of Gerhardt Clemans Wealth Management, Inc. and an agent at Herron Realty.