Photo submitted

Laura Bogardus, Dawson Dunn, Clifford Donovan, Cole Tormey, Jennifer Rundell, Mary Phelps, and Macy Capron played at the Bi-County Music Festival.

Seven Town of Webb music students attended the Fall Bi-County Music Festival through Jefferson-Lewis Counties Music Teachers’ Association. Students attended a full day of rehearsals held at Indian River High School on Nov. 1.

Following this, students attended a second day of rehearsals culminating in a public performance on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Four sixth grade choral students attended: Cole Tormey, Macy Capron, Jennifer Rundell, and Mary Phelps; all are students of Jed Kovalovsky.

Three seventh and eighth grade band students attended: Dawson Dunn on tenor saxophone, Laura Bogardus on alto saxophone, and Clifford Donovan on french horn; all are students of Emily Herrmann.