By Cathy Bowsher

Express Staff

In past litigation of the case of Donald Gooley versus the Town of Webb Union Free School District in 2013, the former TOW USFD Superintendent Donald Gooley was suing the district for $22,000 that he claimed was owed to him after his retirement from the school in January 2012. Gooley served as superintendent of TOWUSFD from 2005 until the end of January 2012.

According to an article from the Adirondack Express, the Board of Education and Gooley entered into an agreement from his retirement date through May 31, 2012. The contract agreed that Gooley would be paid $22,000 to assist the new superintendent with the 2012-13 school budget. Gooley was terminated prior to the end of this contract.

Current superintendent of the Town of Webb UFSD Rex Germer said that the district petitioned the court for a motion of summary judgement to dismiss Gooley’s case filed against the TOW UFSD. A motion of summary judgment, or MSJ is a request for the court to rule that the other party has no case, because there are no facts to compare. The party making the motion, or claim is stating that the case should not go before a jury at all because it would essentially be in favor of the party in motion, in this case, the district.

In March 2016, the judge, Honorable Norman I. Siegel, J.S.C denied the district’s MSJ.

According to Germer, the judge ruled that more material facts to the case needed to be resolved through the process of a trial. The denial MSJ was not a decision as to which party “won” or “lost” the case, but simply whether the judge believed the case was legally sufficient to go to trial.

After consultation with legal counsel, the district decided to appeal or question the denial of MSJ from the judge, that Gooley’s case has no findings and should be dismissed. The final submissions related to the matter are due to the court by the end of last week. Oral arguments of the appeal are scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial department during their term that starts on Feb. 27.

According to Gemer, If the Appellate Court affirms the ruling of the lower court the case will likely be returned to Herkimer County Supreme Court, with a trial scheduled to determine the outcome of Gooley’s claim

Donald Gooley could not be reached for comment at press time.

Court records are publicly accessible at the county records department in Herkimer.