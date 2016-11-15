By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

After a public hearing on Nov. 8, during which no one spoke, the town board of the Town of Webb adopted a town budget for 2017. The total budget appropriations for 2017 are $7,763,769. This number includes general fund and highway fund appropriations of $6,623,169 and $1,140,600 respectively. Total estimated revenues are figured at $2,856,493 and a sum of $1,280,000 will come from the unexpended fund balance. This leaves the amount to be raised by taxes at $3,627,276.

The budget process starts months before the budget is passed when the town supervisor sends out budget worksheets to all of the department heads, according to Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore. The various department heads fill out the worksheets working from the last completed year’s budget. They look at what their department’s needs are, what they hope to accomplish this year, and what equipment is starting to wear out. Once these sheets are all filled out the town board schedules meetings with each department to get more detail about what the department head has asked for in the coming year.

The board uses the input from each department for a preliminary budget.

“It takes a lot of attention and going through small details. You’re looking at what you want to accomplish and what is possible,” said Moore in an interview after the town board meeting.

The preliminary budget is then presented to the public and a hearing is scheduled. Moore only remembers a few times that the preliminary budget was not then adopted as the final budget.

“It’s probably happened a couple of times during my time as supervisor,” said Moore. “And it was usually because of some oversight or somebody bringing up an issue that had to be addressed.”

The public hearing gives citizens of the town an opportunity to weigh in on how the town spends its money. Once the public has been heard from, the board votes on the budget.

“It’s an essential undertaking and one we all work very hard on. We hope it benefits the entire town,” says Moore.

In other town board meeting news:

• The board will discuss starting a reserve fund for a replacement vehicle for the Town of Webb Police Department.

• There will be a public hearing on Local Law Number 1 of 2016 on Dec. 18. The law concerns the establishment of a constable in the town.

• The highway department’s grade all has been sold to the Town of Lewis for $8,000.

• Councilman Dave Berkstresser says that the new emergency communications tower’s grant has been extended. This is good news as the tower has not yet been completed.