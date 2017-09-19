By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

At its regular meeting, held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Town of Webb Board awarded the concession contract to sell food and snacks at McCauley Mountain to Traveling Chef. The owner of Traveling Chef, Don Gabler, bid $700 a month and 9.8 percent of the gross receipts. The only other bid was from Seventh Lake House owner Jim Holt. Holt bid $700 a month and 5 percent of the gross.

Town of Webb Supervisor Robert Moore read two letter that the board had received. One concerned the handicapped door and bathrooms at the Park Ave. building. The writer said that the door is very difficult to maneuver in a walker. The writer also said that the handicapped stall in the building is likewise too small to work for those with walkers.

The town board knew that the door is a problem and is looking into solutions. The bathroom was refurbished not too long ago, but the board will check it and see if something can be done.

The other letter was about traffic during the Old Forge Marathon. The writer thought that having bikers on the road during one of the busy weekends during the summer is looking for trouble. She said that she had been forced to slam on her brakes to keep from hitting participants in the marathon. Councilman Mike Ross agreed that the bike lanes on Route 28 are not adequate. Police Chief Ron Johnston has met with the marathon organizers and will report back on the meeting to the board. This was not the only complaint about the marathon that the police received.

Polar Bears coach Bobby DiOrio spoke to the board about getting a dedicated training area for the team at McCauley Mountain. DiOrio would like to use an area that is not currently being regularly groomed. There would be increased cost to the town because more snow would have to be made and grooming would have to be done in the spot. The benefit to the town would be that it would open up more area for skiers, as the Polar Bears would only be there during training. It would also benefit other skiers as it would move the team out of the main traffic areas.

The McCauley Mountain Committee is going to go out and take a look at the spot and the board will take the plan under advisement as they begin work on the town’s budget.

Sonne Road continues to be a problem. The property owner did install a fence around the building site which has been cited for being dangerous. However, it was installed a month late. The property owner was also supposed to have building plans submitted by Sept. 1. Codes Officer Andy Getty did not get them until Sept. 6, and they were not up to recent code. There was supposed to be a platform done on the site by Oct. 1.

“This is extremely ridiculous,” said Ross about the matter.

Councilman Dave Berkstresser said that he had spoken with the Hudson River Black River Regulating District about doing work on the Old Forge Dam. The dam was determined by the DEC and an engineering study to need preventative maintenance work. The break wall which run along the water in front of the Pied Piper parking lot also needs maintenance. The Hudson River Black River Regulating District is submitting the paperwork to move the project onto the next step. When approved the dam will be patched and the break wall will be updated.