By LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Old Forge Town Board set a date for a public hearing on the town’s budget at its regular monthly meeting. The budget hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. The regular town board meeting will immediately follow.

The board also voted to pay $2,000 to the city of Oneonta to settle the lawsuit brought against the Town of Webb. Oneonta was suing the Town of Webb and former police officer Anthony Capristo because he moved to TOW PD before his contract was up in Oneonta. The amount originally sued for was $35,046.51.

Capristo will pay $6,000 to settle his portion of the suit.

In other board news:

• The board also named Jackie Englert as the new Town of Webb recreation director and appointed Brenan Riolo as a full-time police officer and Jace Janczewski as a part-time police officer. All appointments are dependent on upcoming background checks.

• Martha Denio has put in for her retirement from the Town of Webb Info Center. The board thanked her for her service and wished her well for the future.

• The board opted out of providing a tax exemption for solar or wind energy systems.

• The boiler at the Town of Webb Professional Offices was leaking. The system was repaired and will be working at the beginning of this week

• The board is continuing to work with the Inlet Town Board to try to consolidate the Inlet and TOW Police Departments. The committee working on this issue will have another meeting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Inlet. It is a public meeting, but comments from the public will not be taken.

• The board will look into getting snowflake decorations for the light poles in Eagle Bay. They must see which poles can support the snowflake lights and what the cost will be.