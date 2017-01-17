By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The Town of Webb Board met for its regular meeting on Jan. 10. During the meeting the board passed a resolution that began the paperwork to allow the town to demolish a building foundation on 148 Sonne Road. The site has caused safety concerns for the board for years.

In 2010 Codes Enforcement Officer Andy Getty recommended that the board take action toward having the foundation removed. Currently the only part of the planned building that stands is the beginning of a foundation and the driveway. It has been years since any building has taken place at the site and the town considers it a public safety hazard since it is unfinished and the foundation walls have rebar sticking out of them. Town of Webb Codes Enforcement Officer Andy Getty has tried repeatedly to get a response from the owners, to no avail. The last permit for work on the property expired in 2006.

In May of 2016 a public hearing was held to give the property owner a chance to answer questions about the property, but no one showed up.

“We have certainly tried to work with these folks,” said Town of Webb Councilman Mike Ross.

The resolution passed by the board says that no more work can proceed at the site, and the foundation must be removed the costs to be paid by the property owners.

“This is the route we have to take,” said TOW Supervisor Robert Moore.

—The board authorized the TOW Highway Superintendent to order two pieces of highway equipment; a skid steer loader and tandem axle dump truck with plow. These items were budgeted for in the 2017 budget.

—The board approved the hire of Kevin Kress as a full time employee at McCauley Mountain.

—A lease agreement for a Pisten Bully groomer at McCauley Mountain was entered into. The new groomer will replace a 1999 groomer.

—The Town of Webb Maintenance Garage expansion project was approved. The garage staff have completed all of the work that they can do in house, and now the town will advertise for bids for the rest of the project. The addition will be 30 feet longer with a higher ceiling that will allow the staff to work on groomers and trucks inside the building. In the current structure the ceiling is too low to allow the groomers to be opened to get to the engine compartments.

—The board voted to advertise for bids for the Maple Ridge Water Tank replacement project. The board hasn’t received word that the USDA Rural Development has approved of the bidding process yet and putting out advertising for bids is contingent on that approval.

—TOW Publicity Director Mike Farmer, who attended the meeting, said that the Town of Webb sold 500 snowmobile permits during the week of January 1-8.