This graffiti was sprayed onto Don Haehl’s fence in White Lake.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Don Haehl got an unpleasant surprise Friday afternoon as he passed his rental property in White Lake. Trees had been cut down in front of the fence that borders the property and someone had painted a swastika and the word “Impeach” on the fence.

They had taken a power saw and cut down the trees so that there would be a blank area for the vandalism. There was a clear spot further along the fence, but apparently that wouldn’t do.

“It’s very disturbing, really uncomfortable,” said Haehl. “I don’t understand why someone would do something so hateful.”

The graffiti was about two feet wide, Haehl has painted over it.

The vandalism might have taken early morning on Friday, Sept. 8 or between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the same day. Haehl didn’t notice it on his way to Utica at 8:30 a.m., but it could have been because the angle is different. He doesn’t think he would have missed it, but he can’t be sure.

Haehl says that State Police Officer Holly Armendola told him that she hadn’t noticed it when she went by the property at 10:30 a.m. either.

“What would drive somebody to do this? You’re just a vicious, vindictive person, somebody who is willing to be destructive in our community. Nobody should have to put up with such a thing,” said Haehl.