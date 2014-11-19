By MEGAN ULRICH

Express News Staff

There are some places in a town that folks generally don’t visit unless they are required to. The Town of Webb Court is one of those places; everyone knows where it is and who works there, but don’t pay a visit unless they have to be there.

It’s actually a very nice, well-lit space, and recent renovations have made it bright and welcoming. Well, as welcoming as court can be. Justice John Graham can be found in his robes and on the bench on Thursday evenings, while Justice James Miller holds court on Monday evenings. On every third Monday, the District Attorney is on hand, and that Monday, duties are split between the two justices.

There are nearly 1,300 Town and Village Court in New York and the TOW Court is the third busiest in Herkimer County. On an average night a justice may see between eight and fifteen cases, though numbers seem to rise and fall with the seasonal population. When the DA is there, there are many more on hand and sometimes those days can be eight hours long.

The local court for the Town of Webb handles more than just traffic tickets; the two justices handle everything from small claims and criminal matters–including felonies–to evictions and civil matters. The justices can set bail, deny bail and can adjourn a case. They are also able to preside over both jury and a bench trials.

Justices are elected officials that serve a four-year term, and essentially anyone can run for the position. Once elected, they and their court clerks receive training. The court clerks have many responsibilities that help the court and proceedings run smoothly. They explain rules and procedures, explain options, provide public information upon request, provide forms, receive payments and provide receipts, and much more.

I sat in and observed both justices during court on a recent District Attorney day and it was an education. The proceedings flow smoothly and fairly quickly. Both the justices are careful to make sure every person before them and present in the courtroom is aware of their rights and how things work. Both also show concern that those before them take something away from the experience.

A Town Justice is a sometimes thankless position from what I observe in court. And they are certainly not getting rich; the proposed salary for two justices combined in the town’s preliminary budget for 2015 is $28,582. Both Graham and Miller say that there is satisfaction in the job.

“The best part of the job is that sometimes you get to help people and it’s appreciated,” says Graham.

Miller shares a similar sentiment.

“Helping people that need it is definitely the most gratifying part of the job,” he says.

In a small town, it’s inevitable that the justices will see people they know before them in court. Discretion is another part of the job.

“A judge’s role is to make sure both sides are treated fairly and it’s his or her duty to hand down equal justice. If you are going to do the job right, you have to leave everything at the door,” says Graham.

And though a person presiding over court can seem intimidating, both justices are very approachable.

“I think most people know what I do and if they have any questions I am accessible and ready to answer,” says Miller.