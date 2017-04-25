The Town of Webb has received a State and Municipal Grant in the amount of $60,000 to be utilized in providing upgrades to three municipal buildings.

This grant will provide a new emergency generator for the public safety building; a new HVAC system for the town court located on the lower level of the American Legion building; a renovated kitchen for the Legion building; and insulation and energy efficient doors for the town hall. It is anticipated that work will begin immediately and be fully completed in the fall.

This grant was provided initially through the work of state Sen. Hugh Farley and was assisted to completion by state Sen. Jim Tedisco’s office.

The Town of Webb Police Department has lost communication capacity during power outages and the new generator system should prevent this from happening in the future.

In addition, the HVAC system should address moisture and climate issues in the town court area, and the renovated kitchen should allow the American Legion to host more community functions and organizations and even the possibility of a senior meals program.

The grant writing program of CAP-21 assisted the Town with the formal application process which was initiated by CAP-21 Board Member Bill Ransom. The CAP-21 grant writing program receives support from Herkimer County, the Towns of Inlet and Webb and the Central Adirondack Association (CAA). For more information contact CAP-21 at (315) 369-0100 or at [email protected]