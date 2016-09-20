On Aug. 29 at 4:40 p.m., the town of Webb Police Department arrested Joshua R. Nellenbach, 24, of Boonville following a traffic stop on State Route 28.

Nellenbach was transported to the Town of Webb Police Station where he subsequently provided a voluntary statement related to the forged NYS inspection sticker on his vehicle. Following a thorough joint investigation of the Town of Webb Police and the New York State Department of motor Vehicles Investigation Division, he was later reviewed on Sept. 8 and was charged with Making a Punishable False Written Statement. The case was then turned over to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Investigative Division with the possibility of future arrest outside the jurisdiction of the Town of Webb.

On Sept. 11 at 10:25 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Michael J. Gaither, 42, of Port Leyden after he failed to exercise due care with passing a parked police vehicle that was conducting a traffic stop on another motorist on State Route 28 with its emergency lights activated. Further investigation revealed the defendant to be driving while intoxicated. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb and court for a later date.