At a Central Adirondack Kiwanis Recognition Event held June 4 at The Toboggan Inn in Eagle Bay, Health/Family Consumer Science Teacher and Town of Webb School Key Club Advisor Diane Amos, reported on the outstanding year of community service performed by the Key and Builders Clubs of the Town of Webb Union Free School.

As part of Ms. Amos’ presentation she presented each Kiwanis member present with a symbolic key as recognition of the part paid by the Kiwanis Club.

“This is my thank you to you. Why? You give hope and possibilities to our students. You are a role model to them. Serving our community, showing them how important it is to help others. You believe in what our students can do and become. Thus you are a key to their success. Keep this key to remind yourself how important you are to us,” she said.

Amos reported that the 42 members of Key Club performed 1,209 hours of community service during the 2016-17 school year and 12 members of Builders Club performed 461 hours of community service. Key Club had 13 members who served over 30 hours, seven members gave over 50 hours and one member performed over 100 hours of community service. Builders Club had seven members who served over 30 hours of community service.

The 45 Key Club members are 45 percent of the eligible school population and the 12 Builders Club members are 25 percent of their eligible school population.

At Town of Webb School graduation, four graduating seniors, Lauren Beckingham (157.5 hours of service); Alexandra DiOrio 178 hours; Ashley Eisenhart 303.5 hours and Brandon Palmer with 162.5 hours were presented with Distinguished Key Club Community Service Awards and wore a blue cord on their graduation gowns.

Various fund raising events generated money that was donated to: Old Forge Library Annual Elf Walk $150; Local Food Pantry $600; Kiwanis Eliminate Project $50 and students participating in Tapestries of Life Mexico trip $800.

An event of special note was Relay for Life where 22 students participated and raised $4,700.

Key and Builders Club members participated in the following activities: Old Forge Half Marathon, Inlet Adirondack Kids Day, Old Forge Library Elf Walk, Running Colors race sponsored by View, Old Forge Ballet, TOW School Webb Way project, sponsored movie for Elementary Students, Can and Bottle Drive, Old Forge Christmas on Main St., Kiwanis Christmas for Kids gift wrapping, Kiwanis Holiday Movie for Kids, reading to Elementary Students, painted Kiwanis Main St. Benches, Relay for Life, assisted at Niccolls Church Mission Boutique, annual Kiwanis FREE Car Wash, assisted Town of Webb Historical Society with set up of annual yard sale, AYSO referee and bake sale for annual student musical.

If you are interested in joining Central Adirondack Kiwanis and participating in all of the child-centered service programs, you may contact membership co-chairs Doc Foley at (315) 794-9460 or Bob Teesdale at (315) 369-5425.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.