BY AMANDA DESHAW

For the Express

This past Monday, the Town of Webb Schools tested out its new alert system. The system is a way for the school to communicate with parents or guardians regarding important alerts involving the school and its students.

As of now the school intends to use the alert system for things such as delays, closings, early releases or in the event that the school is on lock out or lock down.

Superintendent Rex Germer says they will have the capability to use it for other messages but they don’t want to overuse it and minimize the importance of the messages they send using it.

“Today was a good first test. We have a dashboard that shows us how many calls/texts and emails went out and connected with their recipients. We have a lot of cell phone numbers that have not been activated to accept text messages from the system yet, so recipients will have to decide if they want to opt in to receive messages in this format. The system itself is fairly easy to use from our end and the reports we get back will help us make sure we are maximizing our reach to the intended audience,” said Germer.

The reason the alert system was put in place is because of a lock down that took place in the fall. There was a delay communicating to the parents which was brought to the school board’s attention.

“This system is just another tool to help us communicate with families during a time in which there is an expectation to have as much information as possible as soon as possible. This system will allow the school users to send messages out remotely if needed so we don’t need to be connected to a desktop computer to activate the system,” said Germer.

Though the system is fully operational, Germer feels there is a learning curve on their end to get familiar with the system and learning the best way to for it to be the most effective when reaching the parents of students who attend the TOW School.

For more information regarding receiving the alerts from the new alert system contact at TOW Schools (315) 369-3222.