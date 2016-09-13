By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb School has opened their doors to some new faces this year:

Tanner Russell is an Old Forge local and is the new athletic director and health teacher at the Town of Webb school.

Russell graduated from TOW in 2000 and made his way to graduate Cum Laude from Le Moyne College where he continued his education to receive a Master of Education and certification in advanced studies in Building Level Leadership this year. Russell’s passion for teaching is welcomed at TOW.

“Everyday, I enjoy the feeling that I am making the world and these students’ lives a little better each day. Whether it is the knowledge I give them or a skill I teach them, I know that I am doing my part in making this world a little better,” Russell said.

Josef Kovalovsky teaches K-6 general music, music theory, elementary, junior, and senior chorus this year at Tow of Webb. The Oswego native started taking piano lessons in the fourth grade and voice lessons shortly after. Kovalovsky attended school at SUNY Fredonia and received his bachelor’s degree in music education.

Kovalovsky has a passion for teaching and encourages teamwork through the music making process, “What I enjoy most about being in the classroom is the process of making, refining and rehearsing music with students. It’s much more of a collaborative experience than other classes that may be solely instruction based,” said Kovalovsky.

Todd Megan is teaching eighth grade earth science and chemistry at TOW. Megan is from Alexandria Bay and holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and a Master of Science for teachers from SUNY Plattsburgh. “The love of science runs deep,” says Megan, “I love nothing more than to see my students’ eyes light up with new understandings and ideas about science.” Megan is dedicated to teaching and is up for the challenge, “Being a classroom teacher is the most challenging and rewarding profession in my eyes.”

Timothy Donovan is the new Technology (Industrial Arts) instructor at The Town of Webb School and has a love for teaching and an appreciation for hard work. Donovan enjoys sharing his knowledge with his students,”My students show up ready to work, I see them get excited and I think they like it, I am proud of them,” said Donavan. Students will have hands on instruction and will be able to construct tangible project to display at a later date. Donovan is skilled in many areas and has taught and array of subjects such as, photography, carpentry, the New York Drinking Driver Program, to name a few, and has been involved in worldly works of adult refugee education/placement programs.

Erin Burns will be teaching the Town of Webb’s fourth grade class. She grew up in West Lyden and attended Adirondack Central School. She went to college at SUNY Potsdam and received her bachelor’s degree, she earned her master’s at the University of Phoenix. Her specialty is early childhood education. Burns has lived in Old Forge since 2003, in 2007 she and her husband Billy opened Billy’s Restaurant. They have two sons, Dylan and Ethan.

She enjoys teaching and helping kids to become “life long learners.” Fourth grade is an exciting group to teach.

“They still have a natural love of learning and a curiosity about the world on a larger scale. Whether expressed as joy or anxiety, emotional intensity is a hallmark of fourth graders. Exclamation marks seem to pepper their language. I’ve had good results when I respond to their intensity with a consistent, relaxed, and light-hearted approach. Teaching fourth graders is about creating a safe and comfortable classroom climate so that students feel secure enough to relax and take academic risks,” said Burns.