Photo submitted

Lauren Beckingham, Allyson Brosemer and Chloe Brosemer received Grand Lodge of New York State Mason Educational Assistance Scholarships valued from $900-$1,000 Supreme Council of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction and NYS Council of Deliberation AASR Scholarships valued at $1,000 were also presented to Lauren Beckingham and Alexandra R. DiOrio.

The Grand Lodge of New York through its Trustees of the Masonic Hall and Home established an Educational Grant Program in 1996. The Education Assistance Committee of Grand Lodge administers this grant program for post high school level students. The effort is directed at the sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters of Master Masons in good standing, belonging to Lodges within the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of the State of New York. Awards are made annually based upon academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.

The Leon M. Abbott Scholarship was named for Leon M. Abbott, Sovereign Grand Commander from 1921 to 1932. The Scholarship Program provides financial support for the continuing undergraduate education of young men and women from Scottish Rite families and Masonic-related youth groups. Since 1951, more than $15 million has been awarded to students from each state of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. Individual applications must be submitted to the home valley which in turn will be submitted to state Councils of Deliberation and then on to Supreme Council

The New York State Council of Deliberation Scholarships are open to any NY Scottish Rite Mason, his child or grandchild and any member of the NYS Masonic Youth Groups.