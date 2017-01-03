The Town of Webb UFSD Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The following capsule does not represent approved minutes. Once minutes are approved you may find them at www.towschool.org.

PTC read a letter regarding the elementary music program. (See sidebar.)

The Board reviewed Board Policy Section 150s – Equal Opportunity and Section 200s.

The Board of Education took the following action:

Approved the minutes of Dec. 6, Board of Education meeting.

Approved the Warrants and Claims.

Approved the Treasurer’s Reports for November 2016

Approved the request from the Town of Webb Recreation Program for the use of buses and drivers to transport the summer Playschool program participants to and from different recreational activities from July 3-Aug. 18.

Approved the appointment the 2016-2017 basketball timers: David Clark, Erik Russell, Kathleen Connell, Jessica Brownsell and Timothy Leach.

Approved the Committee on Special Education Recommendations.

Approved the revisions/deletions to Board Policies:

101.101–Public Access of Records

102.101–Building Use Policy

103.100–Regulations for Maintenance of Public Order on School Property

105.00–Parent Teacher Community

107.00–Public Solicitations in School

Deleted 101.200–Use of Fax Machines and Copiers for Non School Business

Deleted 108.00–Senior Citizens

Accepted the donation of 30 pairs of step-in Nordic skis from National Winter Sports Education Foundation/USSA/CXC Ski for the “Nordic Rocks” program valued at $1,500.

Approved the final Energy Purchase Agreement and side letter with the Tri County Energy Consortium and authorizes the superintendent to sign the same.

Principal John Swick submitted the following report:

• Three students from the Senior Band attended Area All State at the Crane School of Music in Potsdam on Friday, Nov. 18. The Holiday Band Concert took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14, under the direction of Mrs. Emily Herrmann.

• The following Jeff-Lewis HGSTC Glenfield Campus BOCES students of the month were recently recognized: M.Abrial – Nursing Assistant, S. Delano – Visual Communications, V. Slone – Integrated Production and Design Technology.

• Mrs. Burns’ fourth grade class won the Jefferson-Lewis SumDog math contest competing against classes throughout our BOCES region.

• The varsity basketball team is again taking on volunteer team managers, C. Donovan, C. Barkauskas, and G. Uzdavinis, to help out at home games.

• The school was the recipient of a Nordic Rocks! grant program that provided 30 pairs of Nordic skis for our students to use in PE and recess. The school will take advantage of this grant while getting K-6 students outside this winter for exercise.

• Two students in the class of 2021 from Mrs. Pfeifer’s English class have recently had their poems published in The American Library of Poetry. D.Dunn for her poem, “Karma” and A. Haehl for her poem, “Thoughts and Emotions”.

• PTC created Santa’s Secret Shop made available to K-5 students to shop for their families.

• The Community Scholarship Fund donated a 3D printer to the Science Club. Students are already creating with it.

• The Jr/Sr High Choral Concert took place on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Elementary concert took place on Friday, Dec. 9 for grades K-5. Both were under the direction of the new vocal music teacher Jed Kovalovsky.

• The mandatory second set of bus drills for 6-12 grades took place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 while K-5 grades were provided with in classroom instruction.

• Thank you to Student Council and Adviser Mr. Kinney for making the Holiday Ball, for grades 9-12, a wonderful event for students.

Superintendent Mr. Rex Germer included the topics:

• Repeat testing results for lead have come back on the one fixture identified as having higher than allowable parts per billion of lead. The results have again come back higher than allowed. A replacement fixture has been ordered and when installed the location will be tested again. The sink will remain out of service until test results indicate it can come back into service.

• The district’s Annual Professional Performance Review has gone through a state review and has made requested changes to meet the specific language of the new 3012-d law. The district is awaiting final ok to submit its signature page again thus completing the process for another year.

• Congratulations to the music department on the concerts they put on in the last two weeks. The overall feedback has been very positive of both choral and instrumental music students and both of instructors.

• Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of those connected to the school and within the community. School will resume for students and faculty on Jan. 3.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the school library.