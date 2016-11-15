Photo by Cathy Bowsher

TOW UFSD Principal John Swick and Joe Tahan’s Clearance Center’s mover Chris Baird show off their lifting skills.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Town of Webb UFSD added some finishing touches to the newly established student Honor Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Honor Lounge was created as a reward for high school students who achieved academic success.

The lounge is located adjacent to Town of Webb UFSD Principal Swick’s office and is a designated space that is comfortable. The lounge is semi-private with some half glass walls, enough privacy for studying and maybe some light recreation too.

Students must maintain a grade point average of 85 and above and stay out of trouble to be granted access to the lounge.

“The idea was to create a place for students in high school that would be desired for studying and for working independently as a reward for their hard work,” said Swick.

Seeking help furnishing the lounge, the school wrote a letter to Joe Tahan’s Clearance Center located in Rome, “When sharing the vision for this idea in a letter to Joe Tahan’s furniture, we were thrilled to get a reply in the early fall that they would be willing to partner with us on this project,” said Swick.

Al Tahan, son of the late Joe Tahan, and his movers arrived at the school with a red moving truck wrapped with the Tahan family name. Furnishings for the school lounge were packed inside and plenty of helping hands were ready to help move it all inside, “Today we received brand new furniture that Mr. Al Tahan picked out himself and came up to deliver in person. The gratitude and excitement to give this gift has been overwhelming,” said Swick.

In honor of his father’s name, Al Tahan was more than happy to help the school, “This would have been a small project my dad would have loved. He never went to high school having to leave the eighth grade to help work during the days of the Great Depression. However, dad never lost sight of the value of education. It would be our pleasure to assist you (the school) with the lounge,” said Tahan.

The TOW UFSD encourages students to try their best to achieve great things and Al Tahan showed his support by donating to the Honor Lounge.