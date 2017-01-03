Dear Town of Webb UFSD School Board Members,

The PTC is presenting this letter on behalf of the TOW school parents who have expressed concerns regarding the recent changes to the elementary music program.

We are writing because, like you, we want to see the students in our school succeed. We’ve seen first-hand the powerful impact arts education can have on students’ academic success. Art and music have the ability to enhance a child’s development both socially and academically. Exposure to the arts has long been proven to promote creativity and build self-confidence.

This year, the elementary music program was significantly reduced in favor of additional recess time. This raises numerous concerns and many parents feel that they are not being provided with clear and transparent justifications for these changes. Parents have been told that the core reason to cut arts education is due to the need to become compliant with current physical education mandates. Subsequently we have met and discussed these issues and are now bringing them to your attention. The main areas of concern are as follows:

1. The teacher instructing the additional recess sessions is not certified to teach physical education.

–The explanation given to parents was that we are reducing arts and music to allow for time to become compliant with current physical education mandates. However, as this individual is not certified, this additional recess time does not count toward the pursuit of compliance. This is inconsistent with the administration’s stated goal.

2. These mandates have been in place for four years.

–Parents are concerned as to why this is just now being addressed. Why was this not reviewed sooner? What are the possible repercussions to our school for repeated non-compliance?

–It was stated by the administration that they are comfortable with the recess teacher providing instruction outside of his certification area. The question was then raised, “If we are comfortable as a school with being non-compliant, then why cut arts?” The response has not been clearly or promptly conveyed to the concerned parents.

3. The administration cites childhood obesity as a reason for the need to reduce arts education and increase PE/recess time.

• Childhood obesity is certainly a concern across the country and needs to be recognized as a significant issue. Although this is a serious problem from a broader, country-wide standpoint, many parents feel our children at TOW have numerous opportunities for physical activity; school sponsored or otherwise, given our geographical location. Skiing, soccer, basketball; sports and outdoor activities are part of the very fabric of our community. Also, we can all agree there is more to combating obesity issues than just additional recess time. Healthy eating, increased self-confidence and passions other than sports (e.g. artistic endeavors) can also encourage young adults to maintain their overall health and well-being.

4. Administration indicated that the change in program would allow for an upper class jazz/chamber choir.

• While this would be beneficial for larger districts, our school is not large enough to accommodate such an endeavor.

• To our knowledge there was no negative feedback in our previous program, so why change now.

In summation, we wanted to bring our concerns to the board with the goal of clear and transparent conversation regarding these issues. Our children have the privilege of attending Town of Webb school, and for that we are all very grateful. The ultimate goal of the parents in our district is to ensure that their children are afforded all of the opportunities possible to maximize the potential of this privilege. The program, as previously established, was well received and responsible for planting the seed to foster both an appreciation and a love for music, so why eliminate something that provides a blueprint for continued turnkey success? We are hoping that by bringing these issues to light we cannot only stress the importance of art and music for our youth, but we can continue to strengthen communication between our parent/student body and our administration.

Thank you for your time and consideration.